condenser, device for reducing a gas or vapour to a liquid. Condensers are employed in power plants to condense exhaust steam from turbines and in refrigeration plants to condense refrigerant vapours, such as ammonia and fluorinated hydrocarbons.
Ribbon blender are used for all dry foods products, nutraceuticals, protein powder mixes, dry juice mixes, chemicals, fertilizer, insecticides, colorants, resins and polymers
Bagging machines are designed for dosing and packaging, in particular pharmaceutical and cosmetic products into small bags
We are the leading manufacturer of Stainless Steel Air Receivers
The receivers are manufactured with SS304/SS316 high grade raw materials. These products are tested as per the international standards of quality to ensure high performance without any delays.
A pressure vessel is a closed container designed to hold gases or liquids at a pressure substantially higher or lower than the ambient pressure. Examples include glassware, autoclaves, compressed gas cylinders, compressors (including refrigeration), vacuum chambers and custom designed laboratory vessels.
A distillation column is a tube that provides surfaces on which condensations and vaporizations can occur before the gas enters the condenser in order to concentrate the more volatile liquid in the first fractions and the less volatile components in the later fractions.
A fire service line is the portion of a water line preceding the backflow prevention assembly (BPA), supplying water to the fire sprinkler or private fire hydrant.
Industrial chimneys are vertical constructions created to reduce the impact of greenhouse gases and other industry substances on its immediate surroundings. These stonework (brick), concrete, or steel structures are used to eject gases generated by industries after completing their production processes.
Multiple Effect Evaporator (MEE) is a system consists of a sequence of heat exchangers – VLSs (vapor-liquid separators) used widely for many applications in industries to achieve evaporation and obtain desired concentration as output by using an efficient amount of heat source such as steam or hot water to evaporate .
Product Description. Made of SA516 grade or GR70 grade metal, this heavy duty MS Reactor is used for conducting a number of chemical reactions. Application of this reactor can be noticed in rubber, chemical, food processing and also in petroleum refining arena.
A condenser's function is to allow high pressure and temperature refrigerant vapor to condense and eject heat. There are three main types: air-cooled, evaporative, and water-cooled condensers.
Drug manufacturing is the process of industrial-scale creation of pharmaceutical drugs by pharmaceutical companies. The means of drug manufacture can be broken down into a series of unit operations. Milling, granulation, coating, and tablet pressing are all potential parts of the process.
Pipe fabrication is the process of cutting, bevelling, and welding piping components like pipes, tees, elbows, flanges, reducers, etc. Piping fabrication is a highly critical activity requiring high precision and involving hundreds of components and thousands of steps
Plant maintenance is the service and repair of assets and equipment. During normal operation, assets may accumulate wear-and-tear that needs to be addressed. Deviations outside of normal operation of cause the majority of damage to equipment and assets.
Reboilers are heat exchangers typically used to provide heat to the bottom of industrial distillation columns. They boil the liquid from the bottom of a distillation column to generate vapors which are returned to the column to drive the distillation separation.
Stripping is commonly used in industrial applications to remove harmful contaminants from waste streams. One example would be the removal of TBT and PAH contaminants from harbor soils. The soils are dredged from the bottom of contaminated harbors, mixed with water to make a slurry and then stripped with steam.
Shuttering Plates/ Centering Plates are also called M.S Plate, Steel Plate, Form Work . It is used in Slab Casting to hold the Green Concrete till the time it takes Shape and Solidiates itself enough to take its own load.
Structural fabrication refers to the cutting, bending, and assembling of steel to create different products. During structural steel fabrication, several pieces of steel are combined together to form different structures of predefined sizes and shapes intended for assembly into buildings, industrial equipment, tools, and various other final products.
These conveyor belt systems are excelling and they include automotive, computer, good, packaging, print finishing, bottling and canning, chemical, pharmaceutical, aerospace and food processing
In a rotary dryer, the material to be dried is fed into a rotating cylinder or drum, which is typically inclined slightly to facilitate the movement of the material. The heat source can be combustion gases, hot air, or steam.
Crusher machines are used for crushing of a wide variety of materials in the mining, iron and steel, and quarry industries. In quarry industry, they are used for crushing of rocks into granites for road-building and civil works
A pallet is a flat transport structure, which supports goods in a stable fashion while being lifted by a forklift, a pallet jack, a front loader, a jacking device, or an erect crane
